The first full week of May is National Teachers Appreciation Week. It would be a disrespectful minimization to say that teachers have had a heck of a physical and emotional run the past 12 months. Locally and nationally, it has been a year of teachers making headlines that had nothing to do with their primary responsibility as stewards of our most precious assets.

Since its inception in 1953 when former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt convinced Congress to honor teachers by declaring a National Teachers Day to 1984 when it was moved to the first full week of May, the objective has been for members of communities to acknowledge all educators for their unique abilities, skills, passion and dedication, and for their accepting the most daunting challenges of any society. Not everyone can create engaging learning processes to match the diverse learning abilities of each student and produce outcomes to the meet the demands of the future.

The post-pandemic reprieve for the education system never materialized. Efforts to recover from the three-year disruption will not be immediate if at all. The return to normalcy didn’t happen as hoped. Coupled with those realizations, teachers have been fired, left the profession, have been arrested, had to fight students, been wounded and killed by gun violence.

