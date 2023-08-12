The digital rabbit hole is real. It might sound like a whale of a story, but I survived three days in it. And I am better for it.

It started with watching a video of the Montgomery, Ala., riverboat dock brawl. If you enjoy good old-fashioned fisticuffs where nobody dies, I highly recommend searching for it. I watched one. Then another from a different angle. Then several more from multiple angles. All with the audio muted, to avoid the self-serving, inarticulate narrations by the videographers.

It was like watching some great short, silent movies. One began with a dock worker moving a private boat along the dock to allow space for a commercial paddleboat to dock and unload passengers. The worker was approached by an individual and a lot of gesturing ensued. Then out of nowhere a punch was thrown at the dock worker. The worker tossed his cap in the air as to accept the challenge. Before long, by my count, eight people were assaulting the worker. Then, in what looked like a response to the distress signal of the cap seen in the air, people literally began coming out of the dock’s woodwork to assist the worker.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

