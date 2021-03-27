Mass murders are sensational. The sheer evilness of the heinous act of violence perpetrated upon a group of innocent victims should be enough to alarm us, frighten us, motivate us to take decisive action. There should be no need for irrelevant factors to conjure up an effective level of lividness. Yet, with every mass murder, it has become the norm to give the public more information than it needs. This is especially true in cases when the murderer has been captured.
In 1966, a 25 year-old crazed man viciously raped, tortured and killed eight female nurses and nursing students. Fortunately, a survivor was able to give authorities a description of the killer who was captured a short time later.
Times were different back then. During the two days following the murders, the public was alerted to be on the lookout for a mid-20s white male with a tattoo on his neck The police nor the media speculated on a motive. It was the awareness of a hospital doctor who noticed the specific tattoo and called police that lead to his capture.
Quite contrarily, it has become the norm to sensationalize mass murders in their earliest stages. The ethnicity and gender of the killers and victims are immediately the lead story. Even if the killer is in custody and no longer a threat to public safety, his or her ethnicity may become the story if the victims share a common ethnicity.
This month there have been two mass murders. One occurred in Atlanta, Ga. The other in Boulder, Colo. There were eight victims in the southern murders. The killer was immediately apprehended. Yet, we were alerted that a young white male killed eight women. Six of the dead women were Asian. Since the killer was in custody, his race should have been irrelevant. That did not prevent the media from speculating that his race may have played a role in the selection of his victims who were mostly Asian.
Instead of comforting the public and acknowledging the great police work that lead to a speedy capture, the story became more about the speculative motive of the shooter and the demographic of the victims. Eight innocent women needlessly lost their lives. That should have been the story that propelled our society into action. But, it wasn’t. Without even knowing why a crazy young man committed the murders, the story became one with racial overtones.
A short time later, another mass murder occurred in Colorado, a region with two other legendary mass murders in recent history: the 13 Columbine High School murders in 1999 and the 12 Aurora, Colo., movie theater murders in 2012. This past week, 10 people, including one police officer, were killed when a madman entered a Boulder food store and began firing. The shooter was quickly apprehended. The threat to the public quickly extinguished. Before we learned the identity of the victims, the shooter’s name was released.
Like the Atlanta mass murderer, the Boulder food store shooter is also just 21 years old but has a Middle Eastern name. Again, there was an explicit intent to sway the public into thinking this was a racially driven crime. We don’t know the motive and it really should not matter. Mass murder is murder. That should be sensational enough. It should bother us period. We shouldn’t need extenuating factors to stir our collective emotions. Like the race of the killers and victims, the weapon of choice should not be a factor in how vehemently we respond to mass murder.
With every new mass murder, it becomes more apparent that places are less safe. It could happen almost anywhere — schools from elementary to college, places of worship of varying faiths, places of employment, outdoor music concerts and now grocery stores.
What we learn from mass murder is that it can happen to anyone anywhere. It temporarily makes quarantine sound almost desirable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.