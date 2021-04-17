Non-peaceful public protest season has resumed. It picked up where it left off last year, in Minnesota. Several days of recent protests immediately followed the death of an unarmed young Minnesota black man after an interaction with police. Nothing seems to work more effectively as an accelerant to rioting and looting more than the combination of police shooting, black victim. That in itself is a problem.
A subsequent shooting of a black teenager by Chicago police produced the same protest results after the release of a video of the shooting. Inconclusive or not, protests broke out in several locations in the city.
Protesting against our government is a right. Rioting is not. As we have witnessed the past 11 months, all protests against our government are not equal. The rioting and looting and destruction we saw in cities across the country last summer were frowned upon. And rightly so. Conversely, the Jan. 6 riot, violence, murder and looting of one of our federal branches did not receive comparable disdain. Like choosing which black lives matter, protests in the form of rioting are subjective.
It is not the justification of riots or protests that remain a big question. It is why some lives, in particular black lives or deaths of some victims, matter while countless others do not. If all innocent lives matter, why are not all murders protested equally? The protests of last year and this year have been the direct result of black deaths at the hand of law enforcement. Why do those lives matter while other innocent lives taken by nonlaw enforcement do not?
Why are deaths caused by freeway rage shootings or gang-related shootings not protested with the same fervor as when a death is caused by a cop? Why does the murder of a mid-40something black man elicit more sympathy and outrage than the shooting of an infant?
The prevailing argument is that emotions are more stirred when police fatally shoot and kill suspects is because cops aren’t supposed to kill. That in itself is very wrong. Police are trained and equipped to kill. Police are merely citizens given the training, tools, responsibility and authority to kill fellow citizens. Killers who do not have the right to kill fellow citizens are the rest of us. Yet, rampant daily deadly violence we see perpetrated upon innocent citizens does not receive the same contempt or response.
Across the country on a daily basis, when multiple lives are taken and several others are wounded in single incidents of violence, there are no riots, looting and destruction of property. There are no demands for accountability. There are no martyrs. There are no multi-million dollar payouts. And rarely are there any consequences outside of retaliation.
All lives should matter. But, they don’t. We, the public and media, tend to demonstrate selective fury when a black person is killed. Such blatant arbitrary anger fails to garner any necessary credibility to affect change. The Black Lives Matter movement began with a swell of momentum with more than 60 percent of American adults expressing support for its agenda. That support has dwindled. Inconsistency of implementing a clear BLM agenda and reports of internal conflict are contributors to the falling support.
The BLM public display of concern is very evident after a death. There is not a comparable concern for actual living. There should be a greater concern for black living than how a death occurred. To quote a 6-year-old who told some adult family who were suggesting prayer after the death of a loved one, “It’s too late.”
There are many more causes of death to black Americans than police misuse of force. Protest them. Demand change.
Black living matters.
