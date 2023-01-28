When one person does something afoul of civilized guidelines, it is a reflection of that individual’s character. We surmise that something must be wrong with the person and the typical response is to hold that person to that highest standard of accountability and sometimes ridicule.

However, if an arbitrary number of people commit similar or identical infractions, the focus is directed to a system error and less about human frailty.

If one kid fails a class due to lack of effort of ability, we blame the kid. If a number of students fail that same class for various reasons, we tend to scrutinize the instructor, the manner of instruction, the subject matter. One nut case exacts harm on a group of people, the individual is the problem. A few copycats do the same and we have societal issue.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

