Ron JacksonLocal columnist

It appears there is at least one thing our politically-divided representatives can agree on. Protecting our children 12 and younger from the evil of social media has bipartisan support in the form of a federal proposal.

The Protecting Kids on Social Media Act proposes to limit access to certain social media applications for children ages 13-17, requiring parental guidance or consent and for kids 12 and younger the total denial of the use of social media. Under the proposal, social media businesses would no longer be allowed to target children under 18 with recommended content and would also be required to verify ages of users. The bill would be regulated and enforced by the Federal Trade Commission.

