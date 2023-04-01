When a 6-year-old can get a gun into a class easier than a terrorist can get a weapon into an airport, we need to stop pretending that we want to really address school shootings.

I am part of the bell curve of citizens who don’t need a new law to prevent individuals from entering a school and shooting innocent children and staff. That same group never needed any laws to know that was not normal, acceptable behavior. So, the never-ending call for new and more gun laws after every school shooting as a way to protect our school children sounds crazier than the perpetrators of these shootings.

Politicizing the senseless killing of kids is just as stupid as blaming a particular type of weapon. It matters not which political affiliation has control of government, school shootings have continued and hundreds of children have been killed. No political party cares any more or less than any other about protecting children from being shot to death at school.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

