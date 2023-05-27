Memorial Day Service Kankakee Courthouse

An attendee of the 2022 Memorial Day services flies the American flag while flags at the Kankakee County Courthouse were flown half staff in honor of Memorial Day.

 Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

What a difference a year makes. Last year, we kicked off the summer traveling season with miserable weather. It was cold and rainy. We were still living under pandemic mandates. The national average for a gallon of gas was well above four dollars. If you were traveling by air, seats were still available and some deals could still be found.

As we kick off this year’s first holiday weekend of the summer travel season, things look a lot more promising. The weather is projected to be almost perfect with mild temperatures and lots of sunshine. We can move about the country without government mandated COVID-19 restrictions. A gallon of gas on average is about one dollar less than last year. However, air travel is not more favorable this year. The airline industry seems to have recovered from the pandemic, too. Cheap seats won’t be easy to find this holiday or for the summer.

One thing that hasn’t changed from last year is the reason for this holiday. Memorial Day was established to reflect and honor those who lost their lives in service to this country. While it has evolved from its original purpose of honoring the Union soldiers who lost their lives during the Civil War, the honor and remembrance now includes all deceased former members of our military.

