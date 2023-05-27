What a difference a year makes. Last year, we kicked off the summer traveling season with miserable weather. It was cold and rainy. We were still living under pandemic mandates. The national average for a gallon of gas was well above four dollars. If you were traveling by air, seats were still available and some deals could still be found.
As we kick off this year’s first holiday weekend of the summer travel season, things look a lot more promising. The weather is projected to be almost perfect with mild temperatures and lots of sunshine. We can move about the country without government mandated COVID-19 restrictions. A gallon of gas on average is about one dollar less than last year. However, air travel is not more favorable this year. The airline industry seems to have recovered from the pandemic, too. Cheap seats won’t be easy to find this holiday or for the summer.
One thing that hasn’t changed from last year is the reason for this holiday. Memorial Day was established to reflect and honor those who lost their lives in service to this country. While it has evolved from its original purpose of honoring the Union soldiers who lost their lives during the Civil War, the honor and remembrance now includes all deceased former members of our military.
There are no set-in-stone rules or traditions to celebrate the holiday or the three-day weekend. It is really a no-pressure holiday. No holiday outfits to buy and no pressure to get that perfect something for a list of special people. Contrarily, the holiday is about the prepaid gift we have all received in the form of our enviable rights and privileges.
Celebrate as you wish, but there are some “don’ts” to remember about the holiday. While you are out grilling, boating, traveling, drinking, do not wish anyone a “Happy Memorial Day.” The day was not founded in joy in 1868, but according to Union Gen. John Logan from Jackson County, Ill., “for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”
Memorial Day is also not a day to thank current service members. There are 364 other days to show them your respect and gratitude. Memorial Day is about those who are no longer here.
Although you may have the right to, don’t let politics get in the way. As challenging as this may be, Memorial Day is not about any agenda. It is about a solemn moment of reflection and the honor and gratitude for those no longer here.
And it is not a holiday for fireworks. Hold off on that for a few more weeks.
Come Monday, Memorial Day is officially the day we take a pause from our festivities and give a collective reflection. Congress established the National Moment of Remembrance asking that at 3 p.m. local time, Americans pause for a minute and reflect on the sacrifices of millions of fellow Americans who answered a special call to duty but are no longer with us. We should never forget. It is but the smallest gesture to make for the greatest sacrifice one can give to their country.
Then Tuesday, we can resume enjoying and exercising our unique right and privileges, which include having differences and publicly expressing them peacefully.
I wish everyone a fun and responsible summer season kickoff. Safe travels near or far, safe cooking and safe nonpolitical debates.
