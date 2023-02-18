Post-Baby Boomer generations need to chill out. Or at least choose better battles. It should matter not if two people or more than 100 million people hear an old fat guy call another old fat guy fat. It’s a fact. There is no need to find a nicer way to say it or to expect any public apology.

Both old guys, with the emphasis on guys, know and can handle the truth. Old guys also know to keep this type of endearment between themselves. Old guys would never spout such truth to a female, even if baited by being asked to blame a fashion item for the appearance of undesired growth. Old doesn’t mean stupid. Being happy trumps being right.

Baby-Boomers represent 73 million post-World War II births from 1946-1964. We are direct descendants of the Greatest Generation (1901-1924) and the Silent Generation (1925-1945). We are literally a chip off the old block of our ancestors. We are a definitely different demographic than the subsequent generations, Gen-X (1965-1979), Millennials (1980-1994), Generation Z (1995-2012) and Gen Alpha (2013-2025).

