Of all the debates on what is the best course of action for public education, has the day come when a teacher can be dismissed for merely challenging students? Apparently so. A Florida high school teacher gave his first period 11th- and 12th-grade students a writing assignment on personal reflection.

By the seventh period, he was fired.

Earlier this month, a psychology teacher assigned his class of 35 students to write their own obituary. The teacher even prefaced the task by telling the 16-,17-,18-year-old students, it was not intended to upset them. It did.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

Recommended for you