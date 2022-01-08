There is nothing more important to a civilization than social order. And nothing more damaging than the breakdown of the mechanism that protects and guarantees that order. Our system of laws is the foundation of our order. But it is law enforcement that sustains it.
The optimism of a great new year was destroyed before the year began. Sadness cannot describe the loss this community has suffered. Hopelessness cannot convey the feeling when you are 3,000 miles and three time zones away upon learning of the tragedy. And especially when the only source of information is social media.
Nothing can prepare a community for the senseless loss of that security. Nothing can prepare any person. Nothing can prepare even those who may recall the last time a local police officer was killed. Nothing can make it understandable when any guardian of our security is needlessly and senselessly lost. Nothing about this makes sense. The ripple effect is immeasurable.
Tragedy coupled with misinformation is a great recipe for despair. Even when official, accurate information is learned it doesn’t soften the blow. Nothing can make sense of what has happened here. It isn’t supposed to happen here. We are small. We are close. And as cliché as it may sound, we are one.
There is no federal assistance program for this type of disaster. We don’t need external help. We don’t need internal division. This entire community has to unify in voice and say this is an intolerable abomination. There is no justification. And we must respect and allow the process to run its designed course.
As a citizen, I do not need any more details of the killing of one police officer and the wounding of another. The transcript of the timeline of the shootings was a compelling but tough read. I have received enough. There is no gain in feeding the public egos, narratives and ignorance. Our insatiable need to know will become available through our normal system of justice. Any and all premature release of information does not bode well for the healing process we must begin immediately.
Those granted the responsibility of meting out the accountability for these crimes should do so with every available means and expediency. And with the support and trust of every resident.
For those of us who care and we are the majority, we have a big responsibility in how we move forward. We absolutely must. We must support those who are most directly affected by the loss. And we must also make it known in our very private circles that this is never acceptable. Under no circumstances was this the correct or just course of action. There is no rationale for this.
There is no other resolution for this new year other than a commitment to close even the most minute fissure in our community. The sustained order and civility of our hometown usurp any and all individual needs. We have to begin now. There is no need to wait for the outcome of the judicial process. The mending we need is not contingent upon the judicial resolution.
There is an understandable need to rally behind the law enforcement community in this time of its direst need. The back-the-blue cry should be boisterous and in earnest. And continuous.
If there was ever a justifiable time for a not-in-my-back-yard (NIMBY) rallying cry, this is it. We have to make it plain, simple and clear that this is never an acceptable option here.
Thou shalt not kill cops is a unified, nonpartisan, nonracial, nondenominational commandment.
Wishing peace and strength to all those close to the fallen and injured officers. And healing to our entire region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.