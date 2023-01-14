Illinois Legislature Semiautomatic Weapons Ban

State Rep. Tony McCombie, left, an opponent of the gun bill, speaks to co-sponsor state Rep. Bob Morgan before the legislation passed, banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines Tuesday at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.

 Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP

And just like that, residents of Illinois are safer. Illinois is the ninth state to enact legislation banning assault weapons. All it took was for Gov. J.B Pritzker to sign into law a new assault weapons ban and to proclaim that we are now at less risk of being killed by gun violence.

The governor declared, “For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State Capitol have been battling the powerful forces of the NRA to enshrine the strongest and most effective gun violence legislation that we possibly can. I couldn’t be prouder to say that we got it done. And we will keep fighting, bill by bill, vote by vote, and protest by protest to ensure that future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, Uvalde in their textbooks.”

The governor was joined by other state legislators touting the life-saving measure that only a fool would believe that this act will actually save lives.

