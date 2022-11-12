Have we sunken so low that we would ever consider legislatively putting a limit on caring? Specifically, has the City of Kankakee (once declared the worst place to live in North America) reached a snob status that its elected body is willing to put a moratorium on serving the “least of these?”

Granted, that worst place distinction was given to our entire county, but it was the City of Kankakee that received the national attention and gift of two gazebos. However, if you do an internet search for worst cities to live in Illinois, Kankakee always makes the cut. I can laugh at the unscientific, biased mockery as one of the worst cities to live in the state. But we shouldn’t contribute any fodder to be on the most uncaring list.

While it may be a Christian tenet to serve and care for the poor and marginalized, it is not a just religious thing to care for others. It a human decency thing. There should not be a debate when it comes to genuinely caring. Caring has to go beyond annual feel-good toy collections for children, coat, hat, glove drives, holiday meal distribution and limited shelter for the homeless.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you