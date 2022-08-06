Thank you for your service. A phrase so often used it has become as common and generic as good morning. Or how are you, and I’m sorry. All are phrases that roll off our tongue so effortlessly, the genuineness can seem questionable.

Do we really wish each person a good morning when we greet them? Or are we just acknowledging their presence and the time of day? When we ask someone, “How are you?”, do we really care or even have the time to listen to how they really are? And how regrettable are we when it is so easy to say I’m sorry? Especially if the apology is for a repeated or habitual offense like tardiness.

Certainly, there are individuals who sincerely mean it when they thank a veteran or current service member for their sacrificial contribution to our country. And we should all genuinely appreciate every citizen who took the oath, whether conscripted or voluntary.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

