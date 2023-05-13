We have finally put winter behind us. I have mowed my lawn twice already. My grill is unwrapped and cleaned. Now as I look forward to one of my most cherished activities of the spring, it is also the time of year when the extended weather forecast is what consumes me most.

Memorial Day is just a couple weeks away. The meaning of the holiday never wavers. Regardless of the current political climate or economic condition, the opportunity to honor all those who served this country and are no longer with us, is something I look forward to. But the excitement is matched by anxiety.

Being part of a group performing a simple act of placing a small U.S. flag on the gravesites of roughly 6,000 veterans is exciting, challenging and rewarding. Nothing beats the chance to say “thank you” like spending hours walking on grass under a beautiful sunny blue sky. And there is no better way to kick off the annual traveling season than with a few aches in the lower back and a blister or two on your feet. It’s a small price to pay for all the rewards we enjoy.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

