Based on a small unscientific sample, I believe our school system has returned to pretty close to normal. With only a few days into the new academic year, there remains caution of the lingering COVID virus, but absent is the pandemic panic of just a couple years ago. Kids are not having to deal with wearing masks and social distancing as priority one.

The consensus of my small group of responders to my question about their first week of school is that teachers are mean. All of them. And I love it.

When pressed for a specific reason they deem their teachers mean, it ran the gamut from, “They want us to do school work right away,” to “They want us to be serious.” In other words, school is back. It’s real. How mean of those teachers to expect students to immediately read or write. Don’t they know summer break was just a week ago?

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

