It seems every week, sometimes multiple times per week we hear after a mass shooting, “It is not supposed to happen here.” Exactly where is a mass shooting to be expected? It is way past time that we stop thinking any community with a population of five or more is exempt from the reach of the acceptable evil we categorize as mass gun violence.
Highland Park, a well-to-do community that is not Chicago is another notch on a historical headboard of places where a mass shooting was not supposed to happen. But it did. And it will keep happening in other places it isn’t supposed to. And we will keep responding to them in the same silly cyclical pattern of shock, grief, blame, promises, move on.
Oh, the shock of a mass shooting occurring in an idyllic community during a traditional celebration of Independence Day at that. Followed by the grief as we learn of the unfortunate victims and survivors. Then the blame of everything except the sole culprit. Of course, we get promises of accountability and preventive efforts. And finally, we move on to the next episode.
Mass shootings resulting in multiple fatalities and our responses are happening so frequently, it evokes limited emotional reactivity. That is not to say we don’t care, but we are human and unpleasant numbness is a normal response. Reports of mass shootings are occurring so rapidly, it is becoming acceptable.
It is sort of like being called stupid so much, you become immune to the pain of it and accept it as a part of your name and you respond accordingly. You acknowledge it, but it doesn’t hurt anymore. Senseless deaths of innocent fellow citizens should never fall into that category, but it has.
The saddest reality of mass murder in America is there is no reasonable expectation of a means to correct or minimize it. We can place blame wherever we want. There is no one cause. It is not a mental illness issue. It is not a choice of weapons issue. It is not a lack of legislation issue. It is not a geographical issue. It is an accountability issue.
What do we do with evil citizens who commit mass murder and live to admire their contribution to society? We coddle them. We study them. Where is the Aurora, Colo., theater shooter? Where is the Tucson, Ariz., supermarket parking lot shooter? Where is the Parkland, Fla., school shooter? Where is the Charleston, .SC., church shooter? Where are the too many others who have committed atrocities against our society and are still alive?
Those evil beings are living in a constitutionally guaranteed environment awaiting a natural death. If that is the only consequence for taking the lives of innocent Americans, how can reasonable minds expect any change in the rate of mass murder other that an exponential increase?
Thoughts and prayers and political promises are not the answer. Containing the evil roaches who commit such crimes against humanity until they die is not the answer. Blaming the gun industry and its supporters is not the answer. Reclassifying evil as mental illness is not the answer. Political or legislative promises made by people who can’t even agree on the time of day is not the answer.
We have become a society that has accepted evil as a norm. We have protested against war, long hair and tattoos. Yet, we are eerily silent about pure human evil that we do not tolerate from animals. We get rid of whales, tigers, elephants, apes, and dogs that instinctually respond to a threat. While unprovoked evil committed by man is protected by rights.
Then, we continually and stupidly ask why.
