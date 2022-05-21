Another mass shooting, another ridiculous argument about and promise of more gun control. Enough of both already. Mass shootings are an American thing. So is political pandering at the expense of murdered citizens. And it happens across political lines.
The death or injury of four victims or more in a single shooting incident is classified as a mass shooting. There have been close to 200 such shootings already this year. Some of those include mass murders committed in domestic violence incidents. But we tend to be bothered less about those types than we do public mass shootings of strangers where the victims range from small children to senior citizens, both genders and all ethnicities.
Definitely not the demographics to warrant abridging the rights of decent law-abiding citizens. And certainly not enough for our representative government to economically enervate a billion-dollar-per-year industry. We must stop deluding ourselves by thinking that all lives matter. To you, yes. To our government, no.
Nothing is more painful and disheartening than the loss of innocent lives by the evil action of a crazed individual than the political rhetoric that immediately follows a mass shooting and the short-lived attention. In recent years, we have had school shootings, church shootings, shopping venue shootings, outdoor event shootings, all followed by empty political promises, thoughts and prayers.
There have been hundreds of public mass shootings. Columbine, Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech University, Northern Illinois University, Orlando nightclub, El Paso Walmart, Atlanta massage parlor, Texas Baptist church, Las Vegas strip, San Ysidro McDonald’s, Dallas Police, Fort Hood, Pittsburgh synagogue, Charleston, S.C., church, Aurora movie theater and the most recent Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store shooting quickly come to mind. Seems like an endless list.
Then, something more important comes along and the shootings become distant memories until the next one.
Victims of mass shootings are similar to victims of war. As clearly defined in the song, “Fortunate Son” by Credence Clearwater Revival, they “ain’t no fortunate son.” It’s the unfortunate people who are killed in war and mass shootings. Those victims are not the kind nor the numbers of dead who warrant real, substantive change.
Less people have died in 40 years of mass shootings than died during the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. A few thousand deaths out of a population of more than 330 million can’t justify losing a multi-billion-dollar industry. And we shouldn’t. Guns don’t kill people. Evil people kill people. Chevy Corvairs kill people.
However, it is easier to cast aspersions over an inanimate object than it is to address the issue of human behavior. Premeditated evil behavior that we tend to sugarcoat by attaching an overused label of mental illness. That, in itself, is a dishonor to those with real mental health issues who do not pose any threat to themselves or society.
Mass killings are not committed by someone who suddenly snaps and reacts irrationally and uncontrollably. Mass murders are sophisticated processes. Well-thought-out plans executed flawlessly. Strategies that rival the best military or police tactics.
The effort to accumulate the optimum weapons and ammunition, the scouting of the best opportunity to achieve the greatest number of intended prey and the chance to garner the most public attention and shock value can be transfixing.
The American people must realize there will not be a ban on rapid fire weapons anytime soon because money is more important than common people. And if it ever happens, the few who want to commit mass murder still will find a way to get the weapons they choose. When murder is the priority, the law is not a deterrent.
Like all the other over-publicized mass shootings, the latest one will soon pass. As will the talk of gun control. Until the next one.
