I’ve made it, and in the words of James Brown, “I feel good.”
I have reached that point in life when nothing can ruin my day.
Not taxes, not inflation, not war, not death, not crime, not ignorance, not injustice.
Of all the phases of life I have gone through, I have reached the point where the truest truth is the “Serenity Prayer.”
This realization of tranquility does not mean I won’t or don’t care about things and people.
Compassion is the key that unlocks the handcuffs of human frailty. I will always care and act.
There was a time when everything or anything could negatively affect my day. Now everything has been whittled down to nothing.
The days of, “If you ever need anything, here’s my number just call me,” are selective. I haven’t changed my number, but how I answer has.
That “hang tight. I’ll be right there,” response to a call of being stuck on a back road in a blizzard without gas or any cold-weather gear or survival kit may be a little different now.
“Hey, hey, hey. Good morning. This is who? You are where? You’re out of gas and it’s getting cold? No kids with you? Good. Now, you left when? Was it below zero and snowing heavily when you left? You passed how many gas stations? Your cellphone battery is low? You haven’t seen any other traffic in a long while? You don’t have a blanket, flashlight or anything to eat? You were supposed to be at work, when? Oh, man. I really feel for you and can understand your predicament. But, you do know gas is well over 4 bucks a gallon.” And, I haven’t had my oatmeal or read Dear Abby yet. Hello? Hello?”
There is a war in Ukraine.
I wish the citizens of that country the best, but as long as we do not have American troops in harm’s way, it is not going to ruin my day.
Since the Vietnam War, the needless loss of American lives was the only thing that have concerned me.
Wars are going to happen. Just let ’em happen without shedding American blood.
We are experiencing the cost of a gallon of gas going through the roof and record-setting inflation.
Not going to ruin my day or months if it lasts that long.
I’ve seen it and worried about it before. What goes up will come down.
Instead of demanding someone or specifically the government do something, I’ll exercise patience and consumption restraint and wait for the supply and demand relationship to run its course.
It is really wonderful to be alive when each day begins with giving thanks, saying the “Serenity Prayer” and a Bill Wither’s song sung silently into the mirror.
“When I wake up in the morning, love. And the sunlight hurts my eyes.
And something without warning, love. Bears heavy on my mind.
Then I look at you. And the world’s alright with me.
Just one look at you. And I know it’s gonna be
A lovely day (lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day … 18 times total)”
Nothing can ruin my day.
Wait, there is one thing I am not able to ignore.
Noting makes me want to fold up and put away that “Serenity Prayer” or put a deep scratch in Bill Wither’s greatest hits album than littering.
I hate litter and those who do it. There is no reason ever to toss trash anywhere except where it belongs. And especially not on someone else’s or public property. If I could just learn to accept that I cannot change this.
Everything else is just fodder for discussion around the proverbial water cooler. But, seeing litter strewn about the neighborhood or parks can ruin my day.
However, I realize that if littering is the only thing that truly bothers me, I’ve made it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.