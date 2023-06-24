The most often description about human life is that it is supposed to be precious. So precious that when some humans do the most heinous, inhumane things to other humans, many societies still consider their lives precious enough to spare.

Even individuals who no longer place value on their own lives are still deemed worthy by others. Objectively, all lives should matter. But, they all don’t.

The All Lives Matter rallying cry of just a couple of years ago has pretty much faded away. We are back to honestly and selectively valuing lives. How some appraise life was on full international display this week.

Ron Jackson

