Possibly the two most important, dangerous and riskiest decisions a president can make are to send our troops into battle and to appoint a Supreme Court Justice. It is time for the president to be president.
We just enjoyed our first Christmas in two decades of having no American troops engaged in battle. Now, nearly 9,000 troops have been put on high alert of returning to conflict. And just like that, for those troops and their families, the happy has been taken out of the new year. In anticipation of a further breakdown in negotiations with Russia which is threatening to defend its geographical interest by invading Ukraine, the west-leaning but noncommitting country, war looks imminent.
While we hold our collective breaths about a new war, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has announced his retirement leaving the president with the sole task of naming his replacement. We had to twice witness the congressional omnishambles of confirming high court nominees during the last administration. Hope of avoiding a repeat has been quickly dashed.
Even before any potential nominee has been named, any hope of an objective selection process has been thwarted. The idea that the president should seek a fair knowledgeable, legal mind to objectively interpret the constitution has been cast aside. The president will appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court.
Forget all about the legality of not basing hiring decisions based on race, creed, color, gender, religion or sexual orientation that most human resource policies must adhere. President Biden must name a black female because he was forced to promise to do so in order to be the Democrat presidential nominee.
President Biden may show signs of forgetfulness during some of his public speeches. But he has not forgotten the promise he made while a candidate. Details of back door deal-making during the campaign have come forth. We now know that during a primary debate when a low polling candidate, Sen. Biden promised to name a black female to the Supreme Court, it was not his choice. He was told specifically and explicitly to make that promise.
We heard how South Carolina democrats catapulted Biden from the bottom of the democratic primary to the front runner. Biden needed the endorsement of the state’s top Democrat, Rep. Jim Clyburn. Reports of some actual S.C. primary debate shenanigans have been made public.
Excerpts from the book, “Lucky” by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, claim that Clyburn was furious that during the debate, Biden was reluctant to emphatically promise to name a black female should there be an opening in the highest court. During a break in the debate, Clyburn rushed backstage with an ultimatum to Biden, “Look, I told you that I wanted you to say that you were going to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court. You haven’t done it yet. You’ve had a bunch of opportunities. Don’t you dare leave this stage without doing it.” Biden returned to the debate and made his promise. Clyburn delivered. Biden carried South Carolina and went on to win the party’s nomination. And ultimately the Democrat nomination.
Here we are. It is time to pay the piper. President Biden has his orders. Regardless of qualifications, if you are not a black female, don’t expect to be considered for the nomination to be the next Supreme Court Justice. How is this nomination process not considered as racist as the voter suppression efforts that this administration has deemed worthy of two new voting rights acts? We need a law that says you cannot appoint anyone to the Supreme Court of the United States solely on the basis of their gender or race.
You have two very important decisions, Mr. President. Don’t sacrifice any American lives for an indecisive foreign country and don’t make a lifetime appointment based on race and gender.
