There was a time when you had to literally stand by the phone in anticipation of receiving some important information. Waiting for the confirmation of the safe arrival of family or friends at their destination or news that all was well as a result of a natural disaster could keep you spellbound or at least homebound.

Thanks to technology, we are free to roam about the land and never worry about missing a notification. For the past decade, social media has provided a “marked safe” feature that allows users to let others know that they are safe from a close proximity catastrophe or criminal event.

After this past week’s Department of Homeland Security advisory of an increase in domestic terrorism, I am marking myself safe. The DHS warning “raised concerns about potential threats to the LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities” from homegrown violent extremists groups. The threats have been described as “persistent and lethal.” The department has issued several possible motivations for the uptick in violence from celebrity inciteful rhetoric to immigration policy to trafficking conspiracy theories.

