You do nothing, you get shot. You take immediate corrective action, you get put on administrative leave. It’s a tale of two teachers that demonstrate the constant dilemma that all classroom teachers face. The teacher struggle has become as classic as the opening line from the novel “A Tale of Two Cities”: “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.”

Very early this year, a teacher at a Virginia elementary school was shot by a first-grade student. Fortunately, she survived. Many opportunities were missed or ignored to prevent the shooting. For still unknown reasons, several chances to intervene didn’t happen. The end result was a few administrators were removed from duty.

In February this year, two other instances occurred with a 6-year-old taking a gun to school. One in Pennsylvania and the other in a North Carolina elementary school. In both cases, the guns were taken before any harm could be done, and two parents have been charged with some degree of negligence.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you