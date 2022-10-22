It’s been nearly 60 years since I have thought about or practiced the Duck and Cover. And with relative ease, I can still do it. While that may sound like an old dance, it wasn’t. It was a safety or life skill we were taught to do in case of a nuclear attack.

Seriously, we were actually taught that well-intentioned but futile tactic in school. And we believed it would increase our chances of survival. What we were not taught is that we would not survive a nuclear attack and if you did, you really wouldn’t want to.

There are nearly 13,000 nuclear warheads shared by nine countries. All exponentially more destructive than the ones invented 87 years ago. Nuclear weapons have been used only twice in history, both time by the same country.

