As we prepare to welcome in a new year, no matter what we say, the only thing that starts anew tomorrow is our taxable income rate. Everything else is a continuance. Our attitudes, perspectives, character and habits that has taken a lifetime to form can’t be changed at the stroke of midnight.

And one of the good things about entering into a new year is that the year welcomes us just as we are. New Year’s Day is as objective as a Walmart greeter.

In as many ways as there are reasons, today we all say goodbye to 2022. As we plan and hope for a better next year, we may also look back on the good and bad of this year. Which ever way you look, I hope the vision is an enjoyable one.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you