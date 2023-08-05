Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “The time is always right to do what is right.” It is pretty hard to debate that, but his experiences and time has taught us that doing what is right can also be punishable by law.

A volunteer in Houston, Texas, has learned that lesson. Phillip Picone was recently found not guilty of violating a city of Houston law that prevents people from feeding people.

He is part of a foundation, Food Not Bombs, whose mission is to feed the homeless. For decades, it has served meals four nights per week in front of the Houston Public Library. The group has had a longstanding run-in with city officials since an ordinance requiring a permit to feed more than five people in certain sections of the city was implemented in 2012. The city only began issuing citations earlier this year.

