It’s too easy to fall into the “good old days” sentiment. Times were simpler. News was slower. Music was better. Conveniences were fewer.

However wonderful those treasured times may have been, they were not necessarily better than today. Fondly looking back is one thing. Wanting to go back is another.

Doing better with less may be something to brag about, but I don’t know anyone who wants to return to the days of using a typewriter without correction tape, changing over to snow tires, being your family remote control or having to wait for your pictures to be developed and paying for the really bad exposures. There are too many modern conveniences and advances that make living today more desirable.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

