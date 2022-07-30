It’s too easy to fall into the “good old days” sentiment. Times were simpler. News was slower. Music was better. Conveniences were fewer.
However wonderful those treasured times may have been, they were not necessarily better than today. Fondly looking back is one thing. Wanting to go back is another.
Doing better with less may be something to brag about, but I don’t know anyone who wants to return to the days of using a typewriter without correction tape, changing over to snow tires, being your family remote control or having to wait for your pictures to be developed and paying for the really bad exposures. There are too many modern conveniences and advances that make living today more desirable.
However, there is one way I wish today’s society could resemble the past. If only young people, especially teenagers, could resolve their conflicts like we did in the good old days. Another stupid, senseless loss of a young life by gun violence of someone I knew well, has me wishing for simpler times.
Kids disagreed over silly stuff a half century ago. There were times it escalated to physical confrontation. Often egged on by those who had nothing better to do that watch two idiots pummel each other until one or both were too tired, one relented or both realized how stupid they were and stopped.
And the next day, it was forgotten and sometimes great friendships were the result. There was no retaliation. And there definitely was no thought of ever involving a weapon. You won, loss or tied using your physical attributes.
I did some unscientific research, which consisted of calling a few people I grew up with that revealed that during our ages from 13-19 years, we knew of no one who was killed by gun violence or who killed anyone with a gun. None. And that included the not talked about school riots. Knives, bats, chairs, desks maybe, but no guns were ever used.
It is telling of our current society and mentally toll taking when I know teenage victims of gun violence. Sadly, it has become possible to ignore or disassociate from the daily deaths of young people elsewhere.
When it happens at home, that is not possible. I have to walk or drive by the location of their last breath. I have to dwell on the loss of unrealized potential and recall their shared ambitions, possible and unrealistic. I have to wonder what more I or anyone else could have done. I have to listen to people blame the guns, community, authority.
Yes, America had guns long ago, and community and authority. What we didn’t have was the weapon-first-resort mentality that exists today. And the fascination with guns was just as great then as it is today. However, that fascination was matched or even exceeded by a respect for the use of them.
That’s the part of the good old days I wish we could return. Respect for life and guns seems to have gone the way of cigarette lighters in cars.
Has our overzealous efforts to implore kids to handle conflict by verbal communication only not been as effective as we hoped? For decades we have taught kids to refrain from physical response to stimuli as opposed to the good old days method when we were almost compelled to go over there and “work it out.”
No longer are they permitted to relieve their anxiety through physical altercation. Just walk away was another bit of advice. Take your frustration home with you and let it fester. Then what?
Am I advocating having young people resolve differences through verbal and physical means? I don’t know if I am. I do know that I would prefer that early morning messages of young people I know be of the fighting behind the truck-stop variety than of one being fatally shot on the street.
We have to do something other than point fingers and hold vigils and awareness rallies. If not, rampant gun violence will hang around longer than karaoke and sagging britches.
