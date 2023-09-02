Time, the most fair and equitable factor of life eventually comes for us all. It is probably safe to say that it comes too soon for most of us. Some people know when to call it a day or career. Others remain in denial until it is too late.

We see it played out with celebrities who can’t seem to let go, falling off the stage and out of the limelight, ultimately tarnishing their well-earned legacy. It is not easy to walk away. It is not easy to watch.

For dignity’s sake, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., should resign. It is embarrassingly and excruciatingly painful to watch him publicly humiliated without his ability to realize it. For the second time is as many months, the congressman, in front of cameras for the world to see, has temporarily lost his train of thought for a measurable duration. Only to have his enablers and mis-handlers minimize his lapse as “momentarily lightheaded” incident when his diminished mental acuity is obvious.

