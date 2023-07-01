We have come a long way since July 2, 1776, when the Continental Congress voted in favor of declaring independence from Great Britain and July 4 when delegates from 13 little, united colonies agreed to adopt the Declaration of Independence.

Thus, began as declared by John Adams, one of the founding fathers and the second president of the United States, the “Anniversary Festival” that celebrated the birth of our nation and replaced annual celebrations of the king’s birthday. Celebrations included parades, bonfires, concerts, speechmaking, firing of canons and muskets and fireworks that matched the intensity of the fervor of the new nation.

As the colonies became states and grew to 14, 15, 16, so grew the commemorations. The birth of patriotism continued its exponential growth after the War of 1812 when we had grown to nearly 40 states.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

Recommended for you