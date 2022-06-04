“A big thank you to everyone who helped me get my unconditional release. What a long strange trip it has been. Now it’s time to rock and roll.” — John Hinckley, Twitter June 1
Yes, the man who attempted to assassinate a president, shot a police officer, a secret service agent and a press secretary is now a working, touring professional musician with his own record label.
After 41 years under government watch, John Hinckley will be a totally unrestricted free man, able to roam about the country as if he was an Eagle Scout.
He is even embarking on a redemption tour in support of his 14-song CD.
In March 1981, Hinckley shot President Ronald Reagan and three others.
All survived.
The president’s press secretary, Jim Brady was permanently paralyzed.
Hinckley planned his attack.
He knew the president’s schedule and location. He was able to get in close proximity to his target.
However, he was found not guilty by reason of insanity and confined to a mental hospital for a couple of decades.
One definition of legal insanity is, “The defendant is not responsible for their actions due to an episodic or persistent psychiatric disease at the time of the criminal act.”
If this is acceptable, why isn’t this defense used in every road rage incident, especially when there is no premeditation?
Just 22 years after committing a mass shooting, Hinckley was granted long releases to stay with his parents with some restrictions, including therapy and travel limitations.
For the past six years he has been essentially free from confinement but with limited restrictive conditions.
Now, because he, “has displayed no symptoms of active mental illness, no violent behavior and no interest in weapons since 1983,” June 15, he will be granted a full, unconditional release. Just like that, he is no longer crazy.
Mental health officials who have monitored Hinckley’s longtime treatment reported that Hinckley “has recovered his sanity such that he does not present a danger to himself or others because of mental illness.”
There will no longer be any government monitoring of his electronic devices or travel. He can rock all over this country.
Maybe I am the crazy one for thinking any attempt or success of killing a president should be at minimum a lifetime confinement if not capital punishment.
Even more baffling is how Hinckley’s insanity defense was successful. Having a fascination with someone and believing killing a president would be impressive enough to win the girl constitutes insanity?
What is to prevent him from having another obsession with someone else? There is a good chance being a 61 year-old rocker may help him find love, but has it been determined that he no longer considers Jodie Foster his soulmate?
There are countless women who endured periods of physical domestic abuse and suddenly snapped and ended their abuse by killing the abuser who could not use an insanity defense. And some of those same victims were given life sentences for protecting themselves.
Fortunately, legal insanity defenses are rare. It should be abolished. If a defendant can claim he or she was not mentally able to determine what they did was wrong, how can they be mentally able to determine a just, harsh sentence is wrong?
If an individual has the wherewithal to plan and carryout a criminal act, they can plan to suffer the consequences.
If Hinckley gets such an opportunity, could others?
Could revisionist historians conjure up insanity defenses for John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald?
It is an easy conclusion that one would have to be insane to shoot a president. Permanently insane, not temporary or correctable.
