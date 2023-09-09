In the words of an unknown author, “In the depths of desperation, we often find our greatest strengths.” We shall see, Kankakee. We shall see. With every shot fired in select areas of the city, every person wounded or killed, every property damaged, the desperation intensifies. You can see it. You can feel it.

In the quote, “our greatest strengths” implies a collective hardiness. The righting of this waywardness calls for all hands in the city to work together. It is not the responsibility of any one individual or any one group to rid the city of the unrestrained gun violence that seems to be matched by the intensifying desperation.

So far, we have demonstrated our lack of strength. No matter the level of desperation, it is unreasonable to hold the mayor or city council or the police department solely responsible to make this go away. It is equally unfair to compare and contrast the current city leadership with previous administrations. It is outright pointless, unproductive, ineffective, blatantly disrespectful and ignorant to label anyone living in indirectly affected areas as uncaring.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

Recommended for you