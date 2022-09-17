If you are a staunch proponent of gun control, you must first ensure you have complete control of your own guns.

Current California congresswoman and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass reported to police last week that her home was burglarized. Two weapons were taken. Nothing else. Bass told authorities that her guns were “safely and securely stored.”

She also reported that no cash, electronics or other valuables were taken. Just two guns that were safely and securely stored. Two men were arrested earlier this week. Their identity or the type of weapons that were stolen have not been released.

