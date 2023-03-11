There was a time during our young and impressionable years, you could observe someone doing what they loved. You could see their passion, consistency, dependability and dedication. And without awareness, your appreciation would lead to emulation or their work ethic.

In some weird sense, you could find yourself wanting to be like them. And when the time came to embark on personal responsibility, you recalled those people. We didn’t have a name for them because how they went about life was the norm. It seemed like everyone operated that way, and that was what made the world go around.

Every morning you would return to school to find it cleaned. Everything was in order. During the day, the custodian would go about his work with purpose and a smile. The bus was always on time, even when you hoped it would not be. The bus driver making each stop, opening the door with a greeting. The mailman never failing to deliver that important letter no matter the weather.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

