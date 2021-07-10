If our government had a theme song, I imagine it would echo the sentiments in the Billy Swan song from the 1970s, “I Can Help.”
I can hear the Congressional Choir singing, “If you got a problem, don’t care what it is. I can assure you this, I can help. I can help, I’ve got two strong arms, I can help. It would sure do me good to do you good. Let me help.”
There is no greater example of the government trying to fix a problem for a group of citizens that those citizens can take care of themselves than in the area of workplace equity. It began with the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that made it illegal for businesses with greater than 15 employees to discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. The intent was to end segregation in the workplace.
When that legislation did not meet its goal, a second governmental application was instituted: affirmative action. Any entity doing business with the federal government had to implement policies to expand opportunities for minorities. That initiative also failed, particularly in the higher education system because the quota system discriminated against one particular minority group in effort to benefit other ethnic groups.
The ugliness that was affirmative action made itself obvious when Asian students who could meet higher educational admission standards on their own merit were losing opportunity to lesser credentialed students who benefitted from government-imposed quotas. Providing for unequal allowances for select minorities basically doomed the affirmative action policy.
But the government didn’t stop trying to fix things. It instituted a new ideology, diversity. Diversity is a notion that institutions should include people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds. In other words, violate the law and populate based on race, color, religion and sex. We are still in the diversity phase.
Cultural Diversity Inclusion Training has been around for nearly a half century. It has been defined by the federal government as “a set of behaviors that promote collaboration amongst a diverse group.”
American companies spend close to $10 billion annually on such training for employees to learn how to respect differences. An ability that every applicant should possess before being hired.
Like sports, on paper or power point, cultural diversity looks good. And like sports, cultural diversity in the workplace is not conducted on paper. It is real people required to work as a cohesive unit to accomplish a common goal, specifically a financial gain.
While many American businesses subscribe to the CDIT ideology, it is not a universal business asset like information technology, keyboarding, reading and various communication skills. CDIT is a reactionary function utilized to thwart a brand devaluation.
It is typically precipitated by a workplace incident that resulted in the offense of a person or group from a governmental protected status.
Like affirmative action, the diversity agenda has not produced the expected results. If we are going to be honest, what we call cultural diversity inclusion training is nothing more than parenting of adults who should know better.
If there is something an adult doesn’t know, he or she isn’t going to learn in a one-hour presentation. The expected help from the government has not materialized.
If anything, government’s intervention has removed the merit system from the equation. Affirmative action failed because it rewarded other groups of minorities at the expense of Asians. Diversity has been a failure because it attempts to reward or improve opportunity of minority groups at the expense of white Americans.
Government needs to get out of the integration business and allow merit to naturally bring the cream to the top. As long as any program or policy is excluding one group, there can be no inclusion.
Our government needs our help to understand that.
