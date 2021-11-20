Things are looking better.
The second pandemic Thanksgiving shows a lot of promise.
The number of people expected to travel more than 50 miles from home this year is expected to be twice the number of last year’s holiday. Even with the price of gas exponentially higher than last year, people are ready to celebrate.
Rather than traditionally just being a required presence, this year I am going to celebrate Thanksgiving.
I am going to acknowledge the day as I do my other important select holidays, deep reflection.
I cannot recall exactly when the traditional celebration of the holiday feast lost my interest.
For decades it became a day that I wanted to sleep through. Get it over with and get back to normal. Primarily, because I never thought it was an equal opportunity holiday. Not everyone had plenty to eat or a place to gather or people to treasure. Yes, I have always appreciated those who enjoyed this time of year and who worked selfishly to make it enjoyable for as many as possible, but there were always too many who were left out.
Although I was never sure of what my holiday expectations were, I knew they were never met. Just don’t recall too many that could be deemed happy.
So for many years, like the green bean casserole, I pretended to enjoy it.
From the earliest memories of learning about and then trying to emulate the harmony between the Pilgrims and Indians, it became less meaningful. How was I supposed to pretend to enjoy for a whole day or weekend the company of someone I did not like the day or entire year before?
It was difficult to grasp the concept of conspicuous consumption of so much food for one meal when throughout the year food was scarce and sometimes nonexistent.
I don’t recall any reading about fights during the first Thanksgiving, but alcohol-induced acrimony was ever-present at many of my childhood Thanksgivings. So much so that it became tradition. They were comparable to our current national family divisiveness. No thanks.
As the years went on, my observation of Thanksgiving changed.
I could still appreciate that others enjoyed the holiday and would even help make that possible if I could. However, my ultimate goal was avoidance whenever possible.
That approach has served me well.
But, not this year. It is full embrace of the holiday. Now in the appreciation and protection phase of my life, I am going to do just that.
It will be about appreciating and giving thanks for what I have. And especially who. It will still be less about the meal. As again, I have been overruled. My choice of Thanksgiving meal at a truck stop buffet is out as I lost by a vote of everyone else to one. Something to do with no leftovers being the deciding factor.
To be thankful, oh what plentiful I have. I have my health. Mental may be questionable, but physically I have full use of my body. All four limbs still work without assistance. I have the majority of my teeth. I can still see where I need to go and only hear what I want to hear. And, I can still enjoy the smell and taste of real coffee.
But the most important gratitude is for the people I hold dear. While I won’t be around the majority of them, I am most thankful for family and friends. Without saying, they are my most valued treasure, not things.
This year is going to be different. I won’t go into hiding or attempt to find company with any mood-altering beverage. I am going to eat smarter, enjoy people doing whatever they want to do and I might even try to engage in a new physical challenge or two.
However you celebrate, I hope it is the best one ever and that you have much to be thankful for.
