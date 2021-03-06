There was a time when a 2.5 grade point average (GPA) was the benchmark for measuring a student’s success or failure. Or at least it was a contributing factor in whether a student could participate in extracurricular activities. The standard has been lowered as some schools may allow some students with a GPA as low as 1.0 to participate in non-academic endeavors. I never thought the day would come when a high school accumulative grade point average of 1.0 would look like an achievement. That day has arrived.
After attending school for four years, a Baltimore high school senior has amassed a whopping 0.13 GPA. That is not a typo. In four years, the student passed only four classes. That is not the most egregious part. Even with his 0.13 GPA, the student is in the top half of his class. Meaning at least half of his class of 120 students is achieving a GPA of 0.13 or lower. For his four-year effort, the school recently decided to demote him to the ninth grade.
Even in a pandemic year, a 0.13 GPA should set off alarms. Certainly there is blame to go around because this cannot be considered an anomaly when 50 percent of a class is doing worse than the kid making the headlines. This student is a story only because his parent is speaking out against her child’s proposed demotion. Yes, after four years, the mother is concerned.
The student’s mother says she had no idea her son was failing until she was notified a month ago that her child would have to repeat his high school experience. She is now trying to fight for her son. The mom says the school failed her child. She contends the school failed to do its job. The mother is right. With 58 out of 120 other senior class students doing poorer that her child, her claim cannot be disputed. However, when this story is further investigated, the mother must be handcuffed to everyone from the school system that allowed this to happen.
Mom cannot be exempt from accountability. In four years, how did she not see one indicator that her son was failing? During that period, how did she not see that the school system was failing her child? Only now she decides to fight. This is comparable to the restaurant patron who eats the entire entrée and then complains that the meal or service was unsatisfactory. Then demands to receive some form of reparations.
The school defended itself by saying they contacted the parent by written correspondence, conducted a home visit and that the mother met with school leadership. That claim has been disputed by the mother. Even if the school is right, was one letter, one meeting and one home visit in four years the best effort it could muster? As expected, the Baltimore public is calling for an investigation and for the immediate closure of the school. That may be the most prudent and expeditious thing to do. But it wont help the majority of this year’s seniors.
Not knowing the student’s academic capabilities, it is hard to place judgement on his level of responsibility. But, kudos to the kid for continuing to go to high school all four years. Although he obviously quit years before, he didn’t drop out. And the same applause to all the other failing senior classmates at, just above and below his grade point average.
Hopefully this is an isolated incident. Could this be an educational aberration that this could only happen at just one school out of nearly 100,000 public schools across the country? Nah.
The next time it is reported that the starting five on any high school basketball team is maintaining a 1.0 GPA, I may not be so quick to shake my head. At least the decimal point will be on the right side of the one.
