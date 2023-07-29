In less than two weeks, two young men have been killed in our small community. Maybe not a death rate to qualify as a pandemic, but it should be alarming at least locally. Nationally, other matters of Black interest take a higher priority.
It would be foolish to think the president would have knowledge of or even care about unfortunate, senseless deaths here. However, for the second time as President Joe Biden, he has implemented measures related to a young Black child who was killed nearly 70 years ago.
This week, on what would have been the 82nd birthday of Emmet Till, Biden signed a proclamation establishing the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument. The monument will consist of three sites in Illinois and Mississippi. It will tell the horrendous story of Till’s demise and of his mother’s resolve to show the world what happened to her child.
The story of Emmett Till is important. It is a reminder of an ugly period of our history. It should not be forgotten. There are books and movies and documentaries about it. The scar it left on our past is readily available for anyone desiring to see it. However, the need for a multi-site national monument is overkill. Yes, he was a victim. A real victim who has been turned into a martyr. Till was not the only Black child killed in this country. He was not the only Black child murdered in the past 24 hours. But his death is of national interest again.
Very early in his presidency, in 2020, President Biden signed into law the Emmett Till Antilynching Act making it a federal hate crime to lynch anyone. Why that was necessary is laughable. Although not eradicated, lynching went out of style in the early1960s.
Certainly, there are occasional incidents of people being hanged from trees. But the thousands of young Black people killed each year are not by lynching. And not by Southern white racists.
The political pandering to Black Americans by political elites to hold onto that demographic voting block is just as criminal and detrimental to Black America as the murder rate of young Black citizens. History is to be learned and remembered but not relived. We should expect our elected representatives to address today’s epidemic issues and leave history lessons to teachers.
When it comes to personal gain from Black pain, politicians aren’t alone or the best. There are a host of people who have made careers and dollars from the senseless loss of Black life. Hucksters and profiteers and coffin chasers are selective in the issues they champion.
America’s latest favorite civil rights champion is attorney Benjamin Crump. In less than two decades he has become the go-to guy when all things profitable occur against Blacks. However, like those who only find the crime against Emmett Till reprehensible because it was committed by whites, Crump chooses cases when whites kill or harm Black victims.
It matters not that Chicago has one of the highest high violent crime and murder rates in the country with young Blacks comprising a majority of the victims and villains, Crump’s last two ventures in Chicago included representing a few Black public school principals who were fired, and he is currently involved in the Northwestern University hazing lawsuit.
Nobody died in those two cases. None of the Chicago school principals lost their lives, although this year over 150 Blacks have been murdered in Chicago as of July 27, and there have been no reported deaths as a result of the Northwestern University scandal. Yet, the profitability priority exists.
Because there are no personal, political or financial gains to be made, there is no expectation of the president nor any race profiteer to address or raise the awareness of murders in our community. And there is little hope of anyone on the state or local level to genuinely do the same.