In less than two weeks, two young men have been killed in our small community. Maybe not a death rate to qualify as a pandemic, but it should be alarming at least locally. Nationally, other matters of Black interest take a higher priority.

It would be foolish to think the president would have knowledge of or even care about unfortunate, senseless deaths here. However, for the second time as President Joe Biden, he has implemented measures related to a young Black child who was killed nearly 70 years ago.

This week, on what would have been the 82nd birthday of Emmet Till, Biden signed a proclamation establishing the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument. The monument will consist of three sites in Illinois and Mississippi. It will tell the horrendous story of Till’s demise and of his mother’s resolve to show the world what happened to her child.

