Of the myriad of things society attempts to provide our youth, a chance to learn in a structured environment is still the best we can do. And a big kudos to all those still trying to discover the best way to teach every child.

In a good way, back-to-school feels a little different this year. Although, I am not going back, the anticipation of kids returning to school has been building for a few weeks. Whether it be because it is the first post-pandemic new school year or because the older I get the more I accept how much I will depend on today’s generation or after a summer of daily deluge of bad news about kids, the idea of a fresh, albeit anxious for some, return to normalcy seems promising. They need that hope. I need that hope.

Seeing and hearing stories of so many young people (seems they were just toddlers yesterday) heading off near and far to institutions of higher learning brings me great delight. I wish them the absolute best as they transition to the next phase of increased independency and personal responsibility and accountability. And hopefully in future years they might bring that gained experience back home.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

Recommended for you