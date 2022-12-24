Merry Christmas 2022 to everyone who celebrates the holiday. I hope the day and season gifts you everything you expect. Though the years, my meaning of the traditional celebration has evolved.

I’ve gone from staying up as late as possible hoping to catch Santa eating milk and cookies to realizing who the real Santa was to becoming a Santa to just enjoying others in their phases of Santa-ism. The last phase has been my longest. Being able to observe people of all ages embrace the holiday has become a gift to me as much as watching a top athlete or entertainer enjoy what they do.

As I have traversed the years from six to 60 plus, one thing has remained constant about Christmas. It must be white. There has to be snow on the ground. Nothing reinforced that perception more than living in California for two decades. Pretending to believe Santa actually came through the night from the North Pole to deliver presents in San Diego with temps in the mid-80s makes one think. The calendar and thermometer have to go together. Christmas means snow and cold on Dec. 25.

