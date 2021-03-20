Of all the things that could produce a bipartisan agreement, the congressional rewriting of recorded history shouldn’t be the thing.
The Congressional Gold Medal can be bestowed upon individuals and or groups as an expression of national appreciations for distinguished achievements. The Congressional Gold Medal and the Presidential Medal of Freedom are our nation’s highest civilian honors. According to the Congressional Research Service, “The congressional medal seeks to honor those, individually or as a group, ‘who have performed an achievement that has an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the recipient’s field long after the achievement.’”
By an overwhelming, bipartisan majority (413-12), the House of Representatives passed legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the US Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for their performance during the Jan. 6, 2021, takeover of the US Capitol. The 12 votes against the measure were all Republican who based their objection to the award on semantics. Those opposing members did not agree with the resolution’s use of the term insurrection to describe the actions of the rioters.
There is no question that the events of nearly three months ago will live on in infamy. However, if we looked at the chain of events objectively, it was the achievements of the insurrectionists that impacted our history and will remain long after that fateful day. This is not a suggestion that any of the rioters should receive any acknowledgment other than “enemy of the state.” Nor should either of the two law enforcement agencies that were involved with failing to thwart the security breach of the US Capitol.
Both police agencies are being awarded for the work “protecting the Capitol on January 6.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has even described their actions as “a moment of extraordinary heroism.” The US Capitol on Jan. 6 was not protected. There was little resistance by the Capitol Police. The domestic terrorists easily made their advancement through the Capitol without any regard to the security on hand. The Capitol police did not use legal force to protect the grounds or themselves. Many could be seen retreating or being overtaken by the terrorists resulting in the death of one officer and several others seriously injured.
While hundreds, maybe thousands of terrorists freely roamed about the Capitol, lethal force was used only once by law enforcement to protect the grounds. Only once. Even while they were being physically assaulted, no other officer used his weapon to protect persons or property. What heroism was displayed? Even without the benefit of visual recording, history reminds us of a rag-tag outfit of Americans in San Antonio, Texas, who displayed more heroism in defense of the Alamo.
Again, what heroism from that fateful day deserves to be acknowledged? Several members of Capitol security could be seen aiding and abetting the insurrectionists with some showing deference to their cause.
Certainly, there were some individual officers who gave their best to fulfill their sworn responsibility. Diligently seek them out and honor them accordingly. In February, one officer was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal for his successful efforts to steer some angry rioters away from members of congress. But to cast a blanket of heroism over two entire police departments reduces the honor of the Congressional Gold Medal to a 100 percent participation trophy. Not everyone should get a medal.
Echoing the sentiments of the House, the Senate is also expected to pass the legislation. Looking back on the day when America and the world watched a group of anti-Americans put an indelible stain on our national security, nothing from that day warrants any chest-beating from anyone. There were no winners on Jan. 6.
The last thing we need is our government imitating Oprah Winfrey giving out Jan. 6 prizes shouting, “You get a medal! You get a medal! You get a medal! You get a medal!”
