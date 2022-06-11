Multitasking is a great skill to have. Unless you are famous. Then it’s shut up and dribble, putt, drive, run, act, sing, host, be seen. Just don’t poke your noses and mouths in society’s business. That pretty much sums up our attitude about celebrity and celebrities.
I have never understood the disdain of famous entertainers who dare speak out on social issues. Nor have I understood the public’s fascination with well-known public figures.
Growing up I had my favorite people to admire, but not one of them could influence me to buy anything. Boston Celtics great John Havlicek was my favorite basketball player. But he could not convince me to drink Diet Rite Cola. It just didn’t taste good.
Cubs’ great Billy Williams was the coolest cigarette smoker I have ever seen, even cooler than James Dean and Frank Sinatra. But, not once have I smoked a tobacco cigarette. Bubble gum cigarettes, yes. Product pushing was never what I cared about or admired about my bigger than life heroes.
However, when it comes to social issues, every American has the same equal rights. Yet, we don’t want entertainers to speak. It is perfectly acceptable for a truck driver, a pizza maker, farmer or almost any non-entertainment citizen to speak out against current social issues. While others are expected to remain silent. I don’t understand that.
Celebrities are citizens, too. They just drive better cars, live in bigger homes and hopefully pay more taxes. They should be concerned about what is wrong, unfair, unequal, subpar with this country. While it is rare that they have any real substantial influence in government policy, if they can bring more awareness to an issue, so be it.
But to expect them to ignore today’s issues and to just hide under their bed with their vast wealth is absurd. It is actually enlightening to see that everyday problems can enter the bubble world of celebrity.
Are we to assume that once a person reaches a certain socio-economic status, they become immune from social ills? Having bank deposits so big they are not insured by the FDIC means the absence of empathy? Does privilege exempt one from having empathy? Is the senseless murder of children, gun rights, voting rights, civil rights and government complacency all conversations celebrities should avoid? Why?
Can we not respect the impassioned pleas by famous people because we believe they are incapable of caring or because we don’t believe they are sincere? Why do we expect those who have achieved ultra-success to maintain a greater social distance from the rest of us?
How is it that we support entertainers becoming elected officials but not simultaneously while performing their crafts? Former professional athletes have served in congress, and actors have become presidents.
Is it fair or even American to tell Kid Rock, Bruce Springsteen, Lebron James, Matthew McConaughey, Taylor Swift, Clint Eastwood, Kim Kardashian or any other entertainers with opinions to just shut up? Merely because we don’t like their position? Let them speak.
Any person or persons who can get our government to get off its collective butt and do something, is needed and should be appreciated. If I disagree, I can ignore them. I’m not rich, but I have the best TV remote control ever made. It has a channel changer, volume control and an on-off button. All usable with one hand.
Contrary to popular assumption, all American citizens have constitutionally guaranteed rights regardless of their chosen vocation. So put down those balls, bats, guitars and cameras and speak out. It just might get more of us involved or at least informed.
All opinions matter. Even popular people’s opinions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.