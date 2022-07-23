The bait and switch sales tactic used by retail advertisers is considered fraud. It is illegal. With today’s shrewd shoppers, it probably doesn’t happen much anymore. There are too many options for consumers to be fooled by slick advertisers.

Apparently, retailers are not the only ones committing such fraud. A convicted criminal pulled the old bait and switch scheme on the judicial system.

Demi Minor was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 30 years in jail. Minor, 27, is a transgender woman. She was sent to a women’s facility in New Jersey. This is where the bait and switch took place. Minor, by mutual but illegal consent, impregnated two fellow inmates. She identified as or claimed to be a woman but acted like a man. Classic bait and switch.

