And, the award for the most overblown, melodramatic reaction in an academic setting, goes to the Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education. The board terminated a teacher’s employment for unnecessary, unprofessional, unacceptable behavior.
The administration did its part by investigating the incident and providing the teacher due process and avoiding costly litigation. Bravo for that.
But, the board took it a step beyond the justifiable termination. It elected to react to the social media lynching and join the public outcry. The board further inflamed the incident by using words like, “horrified,” “extremely disheartened,” “heartbroken” to overdramatize the effect of the use of the N-word and to justify its unanimous decision.
In what should have been a black and white response to an unprofessional conduct was turned into a black vs. white issue, turning the incident into an Emmett Till moment. The board responded with the expediency one would expect if it had received the school’s latest state proficiency report or if an actual physical act of aggression against a student had occurred.
You don’t correct alleged racism with racism. But, there is no other way to describe the district leadership’s response to an alleged racial incident. It fired a teacher for a nonviolent, verbal incident involving a Black student. The teacher was fired because he was white. Not because he did any real harm to any student or all students as has been claimed. Ironically, an alleged previous physical altercation by the same teacher toward the same student garnered no public attention or administrative action.
The white, young, first-year high school teacher was fired because he had the audacity and articulation to throw out a word found on the first page of any blacktionary and that is widely accepted and used by those claiming to being offended. It shocked people. It did not hurt any child. Old Black people with unresolved fears projected their fears upon the students and told them they had been harmed.
And that fear was reinforced by Al Sharpton adult wannabes looking for an opportunity to be relevant.
From the teacher’s ill-advised response to the still unknown stimulus, to the students’ and community’s fake outrage, to the school board’s disciplinary decision, the silliness of it all played out like a bad movie. The day following the incident, that same teacher could have walked the hallways like Gene Wilder in the jail entry scene from the movie “Stir Crazy,” establishing a rapport with those kids who were not really hurt and initiated a much-needed dialogue.
Then he could have been released for cause. Or at least given the opportunity for diversity training and equity and inclusion.
When has a Black Kankakee student or staff been immediately removed from the school for using the word? What Kankakee student has not heard or used the word at school? Contrary to the public vigilantism and the administration’s assertion, that the word has no place in school, that word can be heard daily throughout Kankakee schools even by first-graders who can’t read but know how to use the word in perfect context.
The problem wasn’t the actual utterance of the word, it was who used it that turned this teachable moment into nationwide fodder. What and how does his termination teach the students? Especially those who use the word at will, at school? What this decision has taught the students is that abysmal academic proficiency is not harmful but one misdirected word can be emotionally crippling.
With a pre-pandemic report showing a 19% proficiency rating in reading and a 13% proficiency rating in math, an award-winning performance by the school board is long overdue. Then again, academic inefficiency does not generate any community outrage.
But one little very common word used by the wrong person and that’s cause for the immediate destruction of a young man’s career. The board was right to terminate the teacher. The board was irresponsible to make it a race issue.
It’s not February, but we should be teaching kids how to respond to adversity like baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson. Instead, we’re teaching them how to play the victim card when there is no victim like Tawana Brawley. We learned that “White Men Can’t Jump” was just a fallacy. We have now learned that “White Men Can’t Say It” is also a fallacy.
Before anyone approaches me telling me I am wrong in believing this manufactured racial bonfire and this teacher’s career assassination could have been averted, do one thing, “Just close your eyes and imagine that teacher was Black.”
