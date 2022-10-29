And, the award for the most overblown, melodramatic reaction in an academic setting, goes to the Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education. The board terminated a teacher’s employment for unnecessary, unprofessional, unacceptable behavior.

The administration did its part by investigating the incident and providing the teacher due process and avoiding costly litigation. Bravo for that.

But, the board took it a step beyond the justifiable termination. It elected to react to the social media lynching and join the public outcry. The board further inflamed the incident by using words like, “horrified,” “extremely disheartened,” “heartbroken” to overdramatize the effect of the use of the N-word and to justify its unanimous decision.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

Recommended for you