The Starfish Story about the little boy walking along the beach tossing stranded, sunbaked starfish back into the ocean saving one at a time, has been a lesson to live by since I first heard it. The notion of making an impactful difference to one person can be faith sustaining.

And because I believe in the intrinsic value of helping one person at a time, I commend the handful of well-meaning local residents who convene after every senseless murder and plea to Stop the Violence.

However, because it is always the same group of individuals, making the same request, the message literally goes unheard. Typically, those starfish throwers don’t have children of their own who may be at risk to violent behavior. They are fighting daily on behalf of someone else’s children. The parents of youth who have been identified with a propensity to commit violence are not at the meetings shouting “Stop the Violence!”

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

Recommended for you