Ever question whether something extended to you was an insult or a compliment? Generally, if you are familiar with the source, you can easily ascertain the intent. Even then, it is up to you to decide how you will receive it.
Recently, someone familiar to me told me I was becoming “that guy” and that, “You’re starting to sound just like him.”
Without any hesitation or further identification, I knew exactly who “that guy” was. And gosh darn it, although, I knew the intent was not to be flattering, what a compliment it was.
Without recalling “that guy’s” name, the unsolicited similarities came. “You’re pointing out silly things that people do that don’t really make a difference.” I knew where this was going. It’s that age thing where every little thing gets on your nerves. I listened intently, although I totally disagreed. There are only two things that really, really bother me. I hate seeing people litter, and so equally frustrating that I have to restrain myself, I cringe when I see people who refuse to return a shopping cart to the corral.
Other than that, silly stupid things are just fodder. Like complaining about the rising cost of a dozen eggs but not complaining about the same cost for two cooked eggs. Or putting more emphasis on kids having cafeteria mates than them knowing how to read and write.
Adding further compliment to the insult, it was pointed out that I even have these errant growing gray hairs looking like potatoes sprouting from my eyebrows. After starting to feel more honored at the comparison, I was doubly sure who “that guy” was. All I needed to hear was one definitive attribute. I waited patiently to be called a curmudgeon.
Without realizing I was confirming the accusation, I went into defense mode. “Gray hairs in my eyebrows? And that’s a problem? I’m not going to get my eyebrows coiffed. You ever notice men with perfect, intricate, immaculate coiffure? No, you don’t because real men don’t have time to worry about that. You hit it with your fingers or maybe a comb and out the door you go.”
Oops, did I just sound like “that guy”?
Being mentioned in the same breath as Andy Rooney is the ultimate compliment. It would be comparable to someone saying you throw a baseball like Dwight Evans or Dave Parker. It can’t get any higher. An insult would be compared to throwing a baseball like Barack Obama or Ron DeSantis.
Having met Andy Rooney and chatted over one or two or three drinks, him, not me, I can attest that he was nothing like his popular, public persona. The expected whining observations about everything that is wrong with the current state of the world, unfortunately, never materialized. And by his own admission, his whimsical observations of daily life were satirical. No one could be that bothered by so many things.
He was affable, outgoing, personable, engaging and surprisingly upbeat. He didn’t have one thing to complain about. Although he was an old man, he was the furthest thing from a grumpy old man. His end-of-show segment, “A Few Minutes with Andy Rooney” on “60 Minutes” might be what he is best known for, but it was the culmination of his brilliant career as a journalist.
If my age-influenced observations on all things silly can be perceived as grumpy or reminiscent of Andy Rooney, that could never be a bad thing. I, too, see life as a good thing. There is too much beauty and wonder in my world. But, there are also too many silly things and people to ignore.
