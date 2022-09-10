What does it mean to be poor? If one has the ability to earn an honest living, learn to acquire and process useful information, and belong to a civilized society, is anyone really poor? Or does the accumulation of things dictate one’s poverty status?

Besides a socio-economic factor established by the government, what purpose does it serve to establish a citizen’s value and opportunity based on accumulation of money? Is the inability of achieving a subjective income level or asset accumulation really a deterrent to happiness?

Can a person really know they are poor without being told? I don’t believe one can. Nearly 60 years later, I guess I was poor. Then again, poor meant having less things, necessary or needless, that some others. It had nothing to do with my ability to learn. My ability to learn was a result of my effort, not my family’s income, of which I had no clue what it was.

