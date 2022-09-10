What does it mean to be poor? If one has the ability to earn an honest living, learn to acquire and process useful information, and belong to a civilized society, is anyone really poor? Or does the accumulation of things dictate one’s poverty status?
Besides a socio-economic factor established by the government, what purpose does it serve to establish a citizen’s value and opportunity based on accumulation of money? Is the inability of achieving a subjective income level or asset accumulation really a deterrent to happiness?
Can a person really know they are poor without being told? I don’t believe one can. Nearly 60 years later, I guess I was poor. Then again, poor meant having less things, necessary or needless, that some others. It had nothing to do with my ability to learn. My ability to learn was a result of my effort, not my family’s income, of which I had no clue what it was.
Nowadays, kids know they are poor. Or they know who the poor kids are. They know what poor neighborhoods and poor schools are. All before they learn the alphabet and to count from zero to 10. And if kids are taught what it means to be poor, they are also being taught how to use that designation as an excuse to fail or to meet lower expectations.
Labeling kids, “poor” is comparable to labeling kids “bad.” We tend to lower academic and social behavioral expectations for those labeled such and instead we compound their fates by teaching them that society will make up the difference with more “programs.”
There is an entire industry devoted to proving that poverty and education are inextricably linked. One argument being that kids from lower economic households are more inclined to be lacking in literacy and numeracy skills than peers from non-poverty households. I wish I could agree with that. Yes, there are statistics to support those claims and are used effectively to garner more governmental resources. And I realize poverty goes way beyond how much disposable money a household might have.
But, it would be dishonest to deny that our society has done remarkably well to address poverty. It has not succeeded in eliminating it, but it has and continues to reduce or eliminate some factors that contribute to the poverty-education ratio. No child in the United States has to go to school hungry. Although many do. No child has to go without health care. Although many do.
Other factors like instability, insecurity and various traumas that may affect a child’s ability to focus on learning are beyond our government and society’s control. Those same factors might also exist in above poverty level households where the first and most influential learning takes place.
Being poor is not a sin. It is not a shame. It is not a disability. It is not a deterrent. It’s a crutch. It is a temporary situation whose duration is determined by each individual and cannot be remedied by the government. Having less than does not mean you will always have less than. It may mean you will have to work harder than others.
We can’t teach our children that they are poor while expecting them to learn that we are the richest and greatest country in the world. There are no “poor” or “bad” players on the greatest teams.
No elementary student should ever know they are poor. Any child that can comprehend the meaning of poverty has the ability to escape it. The only thing poor we should be teaching our kids is poor effort. For that is the only thing that will keep you poor.
Looking back 60 years, I wasn’t poor. I had a rich childhood. I had rich relationships. I had rich examples to emulate. I had a rich imagination and expectations. I was loaded.
