Memphis Police Tyre Nichols

Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography, was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7 when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

 Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP

I saw the video. Several times. Saved it. Watched it again. Then I listened to an array of professionals dissect it and tell me what I had seen and how I should feel about it. This event was going to be another gamechanger, again. This time, they proclaimed, because of the horrific, indisputable evidence of a citizen dying as a result of police brutality was going to result in real reform.

They are wrong.

The more I watched the beating of the young Memphis man by five or six or more police officers, the less I was shocked. I was reminded of an old bit of advice, be careful what you ask for.

