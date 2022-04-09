Too often we cry for justice. We hear it all the time whenever a person or group alleges to have been wronged or harmed. They sometimes rally publicly for justice with rants of “We want justice. When do we want it? Now!”
But justice can take time and it is too subjective and calculated. Justice for stealing a car could result in a sentence of 30 days community service to be completed in two years while the offender is free to resume his chosen path. Meanwhile, the victim has to incur the inconvenience of replacing the car and the assortment of additional costs and responsibility to protect his car from future theft. But that can be justice. If you want consequences to match the crime, you don’t want justice. You want karma.
Karma is typically swift, equitable and free. Karma for stealing a car could be the offender suffering a permanent injury as a reminder of the act and allowing for a quicker capture and subjection to justice. Yes, the victim will still suffer the costs and responsibility for future protection of property, but there is some measure of satisfaction knowing the thief didn’t get away with judicial leniency and the opportunity to continue stealing property.
Karma, unlike justice, does not take into consideration judicial factors like age, race, religion, political affiliation or connection, gender, state of inebriation, mental health, wealth or how many previous events have occurred. Karma deals with this case at this time.
Again, justice is necessary to sustain a civilized society, but I prefer karma and enjoy hearing about it when it happens. So much so that I even look for it. My all-time favorite remains the case of mistaken prey.
It happened over 10 years ago, yet is still as enjoyable as first time I saw it. An old man riding a San Francisco bus, tending to his own business is verbally threatened by a much younger punk. But definitely not a teenager. The old man separates himself from the situation by moving to the front of the bus. Passengers on the bus can be heard telling the punk to stop, apparently sensing the age differential and any potential physical advantage. Yet the threats continue, including a threat to slap the gray-bearded man.
“Oh, no you won’t. Not this whiteboy,” the old man advises. But that doesn’t stop Pinky from going to the front of the bus and slapping the old guy. At this point some fine audio editing commences with the theme from the first few Rocky movies. Nothing gets my adrenaline flowing like that song.
The 67-year-old man rises up from his seat and he keeps rising and rising. He’s well over 6 feet tall with the body of Adonis. He starts pounding on Pinky. One-two, left, right, left, right to the head. Down went Pinky. Down went Pinky. It was over quickly. Pinky wandered back to his seat bleeding about the face in disbelief as the voice of Rocky can be heard screaming, Adrian, “We did it.” Karma.
Finally, in a judicious manner, the bus driver stops the bus and blaming the victim, directs the old Marine off the bus. The old man can be seen retrieving his backpack and walking away, karmatically triumphiant. Karma taught Pinky a lesson. Justice would have taken time and money and lessoned Pinky’s responsibility. And possibly made the old Marine register as a lethal weapon. I prefer karma.
In a more recent example of karma over justice, a New Orleans man took measures to stop his vehicle from being broken into an eighth time in a matter of a few weeks. The man rigged his console to set off a flash-bang when it was opened. It worked. A robber can be seen breaking the driver’s window and climbing inside to search. A flash of smoke can be seen as the man quickly changes his mind, crawls back out of the truck and gets into his accomplice’s car.
While not lethal, the loud noisemaker could be considered a bomb and land the car owner in trouble. Karma prevented an eighth robbery. Justice focused on the victim’s responsibility.
We choose and pay and wait on our guardians of justice. Karma is like a superhero that always arrives on time and is free and effective.
