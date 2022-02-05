I believe in capital punishment for murder. Always have with no preference for how it is conducted. Just as I will always welcome arguments supporting the abolishment of state-conducted executions.
While I agree mistakes have been and will be made that could result in the deaths of innocent people, that alone is no reason to scrap the program. Some people give up their right to live by committing unforgivable, unfathomable, heinous crimes against humanity. And a sentence of life in prison is about as pragmatic as “till death do us part.”
There are too many variables that make a life sentence unconvincing. Even in the case where the sentenced is guilty beyond all doubt, the potential for escape or release is always present. Should physical illegal escape be prevented, there is always the chance for release based on psychological rehabilitation, legal technicality or sympathetic swing in society.
What value is there to society in sustaining the life of someone who has intentionally, needlessly and monstrously taken the life of another? Seriously, for what benefit are we saving a killer’s life? Is there hope that maybe one day they will find a cure for terminal illness? The creation of earth? The meaning of life? The ability to resurrect the life of a victim?
After serving 27 years and 11 parole board hearings, a convicted child killer is free to roam the streets of New York. In 1993, Eric Smith was 13 years old when he strangled, sexually abused and used a rock to smash the head of a 4-year-old boy. The child was walking alone to a summer camp when Smith lured him into a wooded area. That was the last walk that child would take while Smith has been allowed to walk out of prison, a free man.
Now 41 years old, he is basically allowed to repeat his crime. What reasonably intelligent person entrusted with public safety could conclude that this killer is no longer a threat to society, especially to its children? Was it the killer’s claim or defense that he was merely reacting to having been bullied by his father, sibling and older high school kids when he brutalized an innocent child?
Following statutory requirements, the board that granted Smith parole last October took into consideration his criminal history. Apparently, a history of brutally murdering a child was not a deterrent to his parole. The board also analyzed his accomplishments while incarcerated. Making his bunk daily and breathing must really accumulate a lot of “good day” points. The murderer’s potential to “successfully reintegrate into the community and perceived risk to public safety” were also weighted factors.
A confined man who has had nothing to do for 27 years but stew is now expected to not only try to acclimate to a much-changed society but live within its guidelines. Was he not bullied while in prison? Or has he learned to channel his frustrations by using prison-coping skills?
What reasonable expectations can society impose upon him? Full honest employment using the education, training and social skills he amassed while locked up? Is periodic reporting to a parole monitor enough? That he will honor the social distancing from children mandate?
I don’t believe in prison rehab as that is not the purpose for corrections. I don’t think it is fair to expect our correctional institution to do the work that government, family and social institutions failed to do. That is comparable to asking a repair service to undo the failure of the manufacturer- to fix something that was never right.
America has no qualms sending healthy, honorable, decent, promising lives off to war knowing the potential for death. Or with putting children in the path of released child murderers. Yet we will at all cost save the lives of those who hold no value for life.
I could be wrong, but I have not heard a convincing argument yet for prolonging the lives of those who took lives.
