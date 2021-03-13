I heard a comment and I laughed really hard this week. By today’s standards, the comment was inappropriate. Fortunately, no one else heard the comment but me. I just happened to be in the company of someone my age and gender. That may have been the reason the person felt comfortable making the comment in my presence. Again, I found the comment hilarious.
It wasn’t until later that I pondered the consequences if someone else had heard the comment or if I was one of those overly politically correct types who thinks everyone in our society must conform to the same confines of the proverbial path. I am so glad I am not. I figured the guy knew not to make such a comment in mixed company. I merely gave the obligatory man-to-man nod of understanding and waited until I was out of his presence to fully enjoy the intended humor in his comment.
America has long been at its crossroad of what is and is not decent anymore. From our sovereign beginning, we have operated in the on-the-job method. We learned as we grew. We screwed up a lot. We made a lot of mistakes. We split ourselves in half. We killed our own. We relearned. We reunited. We made more mistakes. We hurt each other again. The America we love is still a work in progress.
However, like any longtime licensed driver can attest, when you run off the road, the greatest danger is overcorrecting. That is where we are as a country. In order to amend the mistakes of our past, we are now overly correcting the speech of some. That overcorrection is going to destroy us.
We have outlawed some words. Some classic literature has been banned. However, there is obvious selectivity. The correctness has not been applied across the board. The notion that only white Americans must watch or modify their speech in order to not offend others is divisive, destructive, wrong and blatantly, inherently racist. The unrealistic, unfair, speech boundaries placed upon a selective segment of society is not in the best interest of the whole.
In just two of the most recent blown-out-of-context incidents of what white guys can’t say involve a young, white popular country music artist and a white college basketball coach attempting to motivate his team. Both used words deemed either insensitive or offensive to black Americans. Both were subjected to career backlash.
A neighbor recorded 27-year-old country music star Morgan Wallen was using the “N word” outside his home after a late night out with friends. In the publicized video, it is not clear who Wallen was speaking to. In true knee-jerk fashion, he was immediately banned from the two largest radio networks, a TV network, pulled from music streaming services and suspended by his record label. The young man apologized and said, “There are no excuses to use this type of language ever.” While his sentiment of contrition may be the most prudent thing to do to salvage his career, it is inaccurate. One need only listen to almost any conversation with black entertainment icons, Snoop Dogg or Kanye West.
Creighton University men’s basketball coach, Greg McDermott, was suspended two games after he used an analogy to implore his team to stick together after a tough loss. McDermott told his team that he needed “everybody to stay on the plantation” and “couldn’t have anybody leave the plantation.” The school reacted swiftly and suspended the coach from all activities with further consequences possible. Several black players on the team voiced their disappointment, hurt and what life was like on a plantation for slaves.
We live in different times now. Certainly, there are always better ways to express ourselves. But, until those do better-be better expectations and consequences apply to all citizens equally, every little whimper about hurt feelings from someone else’s words must be taken with a grain of salt.
And laugh.
